Andhra Pradesh

Lord Venkateswara rides Pushpaka Vimanam

Pushpaka Vimanotsavam rituals under way at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Wednesday.  

The Pushpaka Vimanotsavam was organised at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala as part of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams on Wednesday.

Special rituals were performed to the presiding deity who was adorned with the attires of Govardhanagiri Krishna. The Lord, along with his two consorts, mounted atop the flower bedecked Pushpaka Vimanam.

According to TTD Deputy Director (gardens) Srinivasulu, around 10 quintals of flowers of varied hues and tender coconut leaves were used in decorating the palanquin, which was done under the supervision of experts from Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The images of Asta Lakshmi, Anjaneya and Garuda were embossed on the three-tier floral palanquin was the cynosure of the eyes.

Hanumantha vahanam

Rituals in connection with the Hanumantha vahanam were performed in the morning. Lord Malayappa, donning the role of Kodanda Ramudu, rode the golden Hanumantha vahanam at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple complex. TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and over half a dozen member trustees took part in the rituals. The festivities drew to a close with the Gaja Vahanam seva in the night.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 12:40:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/lord-venkateswara-rides-pushpaka-vimanam/article32912578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY