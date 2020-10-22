Lord Venkateswara rides Pushpaka Vimanam

10 quintals of flowers were used to decorate the 3-tier palanquin

The Pushpaka Vimanotsavam was organised at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala as part of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams on Wednesday.

Special rituals were performed to the presiding deity who was adorned with the attires of Govardhanagiri Krishna. The Lord, along with his two consorts, mounted atop the flower bedecked Pushpaka Vimanam.

According to TTD Deputy Director (gardens) Srinivasulu, around 10 quintals of flowers of varied hues and tender coconut leaves were used in decorating the palanquin, which was done under the supervision of experts from Salem in Tamil Nadu.

The images of Asta Lakshmi, Anjaneya and Garuda were embossed on the three-tier floral palanquin was the cynosure of the eyes.

Hanumantha vahanam

Rituals in connection with the Hanumantha vahanam were performed in the morning. Lord Malayappa, donning the role of Kodanda Ramudu, rode the golden Hanumantha vahanam at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple complex. TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and over half a dozen member trustees took part in the rituals. The festivities drew to a close with the Gaja Vahanam seva in the night.