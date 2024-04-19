Lord Venkateswara grows richer by ₹1,161 cr., 1,031 kg of gold in one year

April 19, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala has deposited ₹1,161 crore during the 2023-24 financial year, taking the total fixed deposits of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD — the sole custodian of the temple) in various nationalised banks to over ₹18,000 crore.

The temple also scripted history by parking over 1,031 kg of gold in the banks during this period.

Over 4,000 kg of gold was deposited in various banks during the last three years, taking the total gold deposits of the TTD to 11,329 kg.

According to sources acquainted with the facts, the TTD derives an income of over ₹1,200 crore in the form of interest every year.