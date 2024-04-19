GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lord Venkateswara grows richer by ₹1,161 cr., 1,031 kg of gold in one year

April 19, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala has deposited ₹1,161 crore during the 2023-24 financial year, taking the total fixed deposits of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD — the sole custodian of the temple) in various nationalised banks to over ₹18,000 crore. 

The temple also scripted history by parking over 1,031 kg of gold in the banks during this period.

Over 4,000 kg of gold was deposited in various banks during the last three years, taking the total gold deposits of the TTD to 11,329 kg. 

According to sources acquainted with the facts, the TTD derives an income of over ₹1,200 crore in the form of interest every year.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / hinduism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.