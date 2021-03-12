Lord Siva temples wear festive look in N. Andhra

Special prayers were offered to Sri Pasupathinadheswara Swamy and Aparna Devi on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri, in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

12 March 2021 00:51 IST

Hundreds of devotees thronged the famous Sri Pasupathinadheswara Swamy Alayam at Ring Road in Vizianagaram to offer prayers to the presiding deity on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri.

The temple has replicas of Astadasha Jyotirlingams, enabling the devotees to perform Abhisekham on their own to Shiva Lingams.

Advertising

Advertising

Temple trustees Cherukuri Sridhar, Gudisa Srinivasa Rao and Gudisa Shivakumar made special arrangements for Rudrabhisekham, Sahasra Lingarchana and other prayers.

In Srikakulam, the Sri Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Ravivalasa, Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy temple at Srimukhalingam, Koteswara Alayam in Srikakulam town and Siva Balaji temple in Bankers’ Colony, Srikakulam also witnessed a huge rush of devotees from the early hours of Thursday.