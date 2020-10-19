Lord rides ‘simha vahanam’

Special rituals mark third day of Brahmotsavams

On the third day of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams currently under way at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, rituals relating to ‘simha vahanam’ were observed inside the hill temple on Sunday.

Special rituals were conducted to the processional deity of Lord Malayappa who was dressed in the attires of Abhaya Ahwana Narasimha Swamy and mounted atop the golden ‘simha vahanam’ the embodiment of courage and valour. The festivities were held at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy inspected the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam edifice and exhorted the staff to improve the quality of the food served to pilgrims and at the same time maintain the hygiene of surroundings at the monolithic structure.

Accompanied by Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, he also inspected the cold storage, dining hall, kitchen and had his luncheon at the complex along with other devotees.

Later, he also visited the Vaikuntham complex, the entry points of darshan lines and reviewed the procedure for depositing of mobiles, footwear, supply of beverages and health clinics.

The festivities inside the temple drew to a close with ‘Muthyapu pandiri vahanam’ in the night.