March 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

A day after Sri Rama Navami festival, Lord Rama’s ‘pattabhishekham’ (coronation) was performed in a traditional way at the Ramanarayanam temple near here on Friday morning.

The temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas said that the coronation was aimed to make everyone know about Lord Rama’s rule in which people used to lead a happy life in Tretyayugam.

Unjalseva was performed in the evening.

The coronation festival was also conducted in the historic Ramateertham temple.

