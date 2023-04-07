Lord Raghunayaka weds Sitadevi as eagle flies over Chadalawada temple in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

April 07, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ONGOLE

The celestial wedding of Lord Raghunayaka with Sitadevi was performed amid religious fervour as an eagle flew over the Chadalavada temple in Prakasam district on Friday.

The eagle is considered the ‘vahanam’ of Lord Vishnu.

Braving the summer heat, tens of thousands of devotees looked at the sky with reverence as ‘Garudalvar’ made rounds at around 11.15 a.m. The ‘kalyanam’ of Lord Raghunayaka and Sitadevi was performed by a group of Vedic priests led by A. Ramanujacharyulu as the devotees gathered in large numbers for the festival which was a low-key affair for the past three years on account of COVID-19.

The 11th century temple has images of venerated saints Sudaralvar, Nammalvar and Andal also known as Godhadevi and stone inscriptions throwing light on the socio-cultural life of people.

Vaishnavites consider sighting of the eagle as auspicious and prayed for the well-being of the divine couple on the occasion. Over 50,000 devotees witnessed the ceremony, said temple Executive Officer K. Anil Kumar while overseeing arrangements at the south-facing temple.

A grand ‘Rathotsavam’ was held later in the day with a strong posse of police personnel led by Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Nagaraju providing security.

As per temple records, the celestial marriage is being conducted for more than 200 years on ‘Chaitra Bahula Vidiya’ day, eight days after Srirama Navami, every year at Chadalawada also known as ‘Chaturvatika’ close to the revered Gundalakamma river, a cradle of Vaishnavism. According to legend, it was from here that Lord Rama had directed his Vanara sena to go in four directions in search of Sita after she was abducted by the demon king Ravana.

