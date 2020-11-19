Lord Malayappa to go for Karthika Vanabhojanam on Nov. 22

Tirumala

19 November 2020 00:59 IST

Deity on Gaja Vahanam to reach Parvetu Mandapam

Karthika Vanabhojanam, the community dining programme, will be observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on November 22.

As is the practice, the event will be organised at Parvetu Mandapam on the banks of the Gogarbham dam amid the thick Tirumala forests about 2 km from the town.

The processional deity Lord Malayappa will be taken out to the mandapam in a procession on Gaja Vahanam and his two divine consorts on a separate palanquin. The priests will carry out Snapana Thirumanjanam followed by mass dining programme.

In view of the festival, the TTD has cancelled all the day time arjitha sevas performed inside the temple.

25-day puja

The TTD has also resolved to observe special pujas relating to Lord Maha Vishnu for 25 days from November 19 to December 13 at its Vasantha Mandapam seeking universal welfare. The event will be telecast live on SV Bhakti Channel.