Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Surya Prabha Vahanam on seventh day of Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out in a grand procession on the Surya Prabha Vahanam on the seventh day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at the Tirumala temple on October 10 (Thursday).

Dressed in the attires of Badri Narayana, Lord Malayappa, seated atop the Surya Prabha Vahanam, went round the thoroughfares of the temple town as a huge number of devotees congregated along the way to have a glimpse of the Lord.

Cultural extravaganza

The procession was preceded by several cultural and bhajan troupes who showcased their artistic prowess. Around 405 artistes from different States took part in the cultural extravaganza that featured Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi performances by students of TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Sangeet Nritya Kalasala, in addition to Bihu, Dandiya and others by the artistes from Assam, Punjab, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam.

Later in the evening, the Kalyanakatta Mirasidars performed special poojas to the golden umbrella and later handed it over to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Veeraiah Chowdary. The golden umbrella will be adorned atop the gargantuan wooden chariot during the Rathotsavam on October 11 (Friday).

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, along with senior officials, inspected the Pushkarini (temple tank) and took stock of the arrangements being made for the ‘Chakrasnanam’ on October 12 (Saturday). He asked the officials to deploy expert swimmers and maintain a strict vigil at the tank as the devotees tend to take a holy dip in the tank all through the day.

The day-long festivities culminated with the procession of Chandra Prabha Vahanam in the night.

