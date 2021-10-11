Lord Malayappa rides ‘Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam’

The ‘Kalpa Vruksha Vahana Seva’ being performed at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

Tirumala

11 October 2021 01:20 IST

Sacred garlands brought from Goda Devi temple in Tamil Nadu

The ‘Kalpa Vruksha Vahana Seva’ was performed in the Lord Venkateswara temple on Sunday as part of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

Special rituals were performed to the processional deity of Lord Malayappa, who was adorned as ‘Rajamannar’, and his two consorts seated atop the golden ‘Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam’ at the Kalyanotsava Mandapam inside the temple.

The ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was performed for the second day as part of which ‘Panchamruta Abhishekam’ was performed to the deities amid the chanting of ‘Pancha Suktas’ by Vedic scholars.

Umbrellas presented

Endowments Minister of Tamil Nadu, Sekhar Babu handed over the sacred garlands brought from the temple of goddess Goda Devi at Sri Villiputtur to the authorities of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

As per the traditions, the presiding deity of the Tirumala temple will be adorned with the garlands as part of the auspicious ‘Garuda Seva’ on Monday. Special pujas were performed to the garlands at the Pedda Jeeyar Mutt near the hill temple before it was handed over to the TTD authorities.

Meanwhile, the trustee of Chennai-based Hindu Dharmath Samithi, R.R. Gopal handed over nine umbrellas to TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy. The umbrellas, which will be used in the temple rituals, were brought from Chennai in a procession accompanied by devotees.

The day-long festivities drew to a close with the ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahana Seva’ in the night.