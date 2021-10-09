Lord Malayappa rides ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’

The ‘Chinna Sesha Vahana’ seva being performed on the second day of the annual Brahmotsavams at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Friday.

Tirumala

09 October 2021 00:40 IST

Arrangements for CM’s visit reviewed

The Chinna Sesha Vahana seva was performed at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Friday, the second day of the annual Brahmotsavams which is being organised in ‘ekantam’ in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned in the attires of Lord Krishna, was seated atop the golden ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ at the Kalyanotsava Mandapam inside the main temple complex. All the rituals in connection with the Vahana Seva were performed amid the chants by Vedic scholars in the presence of the senior and junior pontiffs of the hill shrine.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD’s) S.V. Higher Vedic Studies Project Officer A. Vibhishana Sharma delivered a discourse on the significance of the ‘Vahana Seva’ and the ‘Venkatachala Mahatyam’. He dealt at length the origin of Vahana Sevas and historical facts associated with the temple.

Meanwhile, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Chittoor Collector M. Harinarayanan reviewed the arrangements for the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the temple town on October 11.

During a meeting, Mr. Reddy asked Additional Exectuive Oficer A.V. Dharma Reddy and JEOs Sada Bharghavi and Veerabrahmaiah to chalk out a detailed itinerary for the Chief Minister.

Dr. Reddy said the Chief Minister will take part in the inaugural of the S.V. Paediatric Hospital in the BIRRD campus. From there, he will proceed to Alipiri to take part in the inauguration of the Go-Mandiram and the newly renovated Alipiri footpath, before motoring up for the customary presentation of silk robes to Lord Venkateswara. The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Kannada and Hindi versions of the SV Bhakti Channel and a boondi making complex, after offering prayers at the temple the following morning.

Meanwhile, the festivities drew to a close with the of the ‘Hamsa Vahana Seva’ in the night.