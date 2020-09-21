Lord Malayappa mounts Chinna Sesha vahanam inside temple

On the second day of the annual Brahmotsavams currently under way at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, ‘Chinna Sesha vahanam’ was on Sunday observed inside the temple.
Special rituals were performed to the processional deity of Lord Malayappa mounted atop the golden Chinna Sesha vahanam at the Kalyanotsavam mandapam inside the temple complex.
TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, board members Ananth, Sivakumar, Kumaraguru, Sekhar Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jatti were among those who took part in the celebrations.
In the afternoon, priests performed ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ wherein the idols were placed on a high altar and given a celestial bath with milk, curd, sandalwood paste, honey and coconut water amid chanting of Pancha Sukthas by Vedic pundits.
Special adornment
A garland made of raisins, areca nuts, turmeric root (pasupu kommulu), tulasi and lotus seeds, beetlenut leaves, rose petals and mimusops elengi (pagadapu poolu) stood as a special attraction during the ceremony that lasted more than two hours.
Ranganayakula mandapam, where the thirumanjanam was performed, was tastefully decorated with varied hues of traditional and cut flowers, bunches of Australian bananas and grape pods that further contributed to the aesthetic ambiance.
The celebrations for the day climaxed with Hamsa vahanam at night.
