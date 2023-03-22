Lord Kodandarama taken on ‘Simha Vahanam’

March 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The deity of Lord Kodandarama was taken in a grand procession on ‘Simha Vahanam’ around the temple here on Wednesday as part of the ongoing annual ‘Brahmotsavams’. The third day of the festival, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, added grandeur to the occasion.

The ‘Simha’ or the lion is considered synonymous with valour and undisputed authority. According to the scriptures, a glimpse of the lion at daybreak is considered auspicious. Hence the religious texts attach great significance to the procession on this ‘Simha Vahanam’.

A celestial bath, ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam,’ was given with milk, curd, honey and sandal paste to the deities of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana in the afternoon.

The procession of the deities on ‘Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam’ (a canopy made of pearls) in the evening turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes. Officiating priest Ananda Kumar Deekshitulu and Deputy Executive Officer Naga Ratna led the procession.