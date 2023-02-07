ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Kodandarama goes on annual outing during ‘Peta Utsavam’

February 07, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The deities from the TTD’s Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple being taken to Kupuchandrapeta village near Tirupati on Monday, as part of the annual ‘Peta Utsavam’. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As part of an age-old ritual, Lord Kodandarama, accompanied by spouse Sita and brother Lakshmana, proceeded on an annual outing from Tirupati to Kupuchandrapeta village on the outskirts on Monday.

It is a practice for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management to conduct the annual festival called ‘Peta Utsavam’ on the day after ‘Magha Pournami’. The deities from Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati were taken in a grand procession to the village located five km away where the priests conducted the ceremonial rituals like ‘Unjal Seva’ and ‘Gramotsavam’.

Led by the Tirumala Tirupati Pedda Jeeyangar, the Chinna Jeeyangar and Deputy Executive Officer Naga Ratna and Assistant Executive Officer Mohan, the TTD troupe walked on the Rayala Cheruvu road up to Kupuchandrapeta, where they were given a rousing reception by the villagers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The age-old ritual was discontinued for nearly half a century for reasons not known, until it was revived by officials 15 years ago. Ecstatic at getting the privilege to welcome the Lord at their doorstep, the villagers sat through the rituals and participated in the prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US