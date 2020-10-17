Lord dressed as Damodar Krishna rides Chinna Sesha Vahanam

Lord Malayappa riding the Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day of Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Saturday.

Tirumala

17 October 2020 23:32 IST

Lord Malayappa dressed in the celestial attire of Damodar Krishna and mounted atop the golden Chinna Sesha Vahanam with a glob of butter in one hand and his favourite flute in the other blessed the devout on the second day of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Saturday.

According to mythology, Chinna Sesha is believed to be the personification of Vasuki, the king of serpents.

In view of pandemic, the religious celebrations were strictly confined to the Kalyanotsava Mandapam inside the main temple complex. Top echelons of TTD and member trustees alone were present.

Prominent among others who took part in the celebrations were the senior and junior pontiffs of the hill temple, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

The festivities drew to a close with Hamsa Vahanam in the night.