Looking into RINL’s need for captive mines: Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, on his maiden visit of RINL on Saturday, said the Ministry was sincerely pursuing with the Odisha Government the operationalisation of the iron ore mines of the Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC).

Mr. Pradhan pointed out that RINL had been aspiring for captive iron ore mines to face competition and reduce the cost of production, and the issue would be addressed.

“The Ministry is also trying to supply raw material at a special price to RINL from the OMDC. This will largely benefit RINL,” he said.

He also said that RINL had very high technical capability and the employees’ potential had already been recognised by the Ministry of Steel.

Mr. Pradhan pointed out that RINL should go for joint ventures to face competition, wealth creation and provide more value and increase the economic activity in the region.

“Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are mineral rich States and have great potential for development,” he observed.

The Union Minister observed that with increase in economic activity, there would be more employment opportunities. Earlier, Mr. Pradhan, accompanied by RINL CMD P.K. Rath and other Directors visited the Model Room, Blast Furnace 3, Steel Melt Shop 2 and Wire Rod Mill.

Mr. Rath explained him the expansion project, modernisation plans and completion of Kaniti Balancing Reservoir 2, Central Dispatch Yard and Twin Ladle Heating Furnace.

MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Satyavathi, MLA T. Nagireddy, and former MP K. Haribabu were present.