Look-out notice issued on Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, police to detain him soon: Andhra Pradesh DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said that former advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy would be detained soon.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the DGP said the Guntur police had issued a look-out notice on Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy in a case.

“We will take Mr. Sajjala into custody soon. The Guntur district police are searching for him,” Mr. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

Five cases, including the attack on TDP Central office, attack on TDP president and then Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, attack on Gannavaram TDP office, and the cases on Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani, were transferred to CID from Guntur and NTR Commissionerate of Police, the DGP said.

Asked about the probe into adulteration of TTD laddu prasadam, Mr. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the State government has forwarded the names of Inspector General of Police Sarvasrestha Tripathi and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gopinath Jetti for the SIT.

The Supreme Court has ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team with officers including two from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and two officers from the A.P. Police and one senior officer from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to probe into the alleged adulteration of laddu prasadam.