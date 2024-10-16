ADVERTISEMENT

Look-out circular is against Andhra Pradesh High Court order, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Published - October 16, 2024 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

I am not escaping anywhere as I have committed no wrong, asserts the YSRCP leader

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. File | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has termed the look-out circular issued against him by the police for his alleged role in the ransacking of the TDP central office, near Mangalagiri, in 2021, as an act of political vengeance.

“It is in blatant violation of the High Court’s interim order in the anticipatory bail petition filed by me,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy says, and insists that he is not escaping anywhere as he committed no wrong.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli on October 16 (Wednesday), Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he went to Bali along with his family on October 7, and the look-out circular was issued two days later, i.e. on October 10, following which he was stopped at the Delhi airport.

All this was against the protection from arrest granted by the HC till October 25, he said.

‘Skill scam’

He said a false propaganda was unleashed on the Enforcement Directorate probe into the skill development scam case to suit the narrative of the TDP. An impression was created that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had been given a clean chit in the case.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that Mr. Naidu was arrested in the skill case on the basis of concrete evidence. Similarly, former Minister K. Atchannaidu had been arrested in another case on the basis of substantive proof of his misdeeds.

I would have been hauled up if the HC did not restrain the police from coercive action,” he said.

