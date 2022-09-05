Look beyond teaching, become role models for students, A.P. Dy. CM tells teachers

Narayanaswamy lists schemes launched by govt. that brought children closer to education

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
September 05, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy offering floral tributes to the portrait of former President of India S. Radhakrishnan, marking the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has appealed to the teaching fraternity to look beyond teaching and become a ‘role model’ by making a lasting impression on students.

Addressing the ‘Teachers’ Day’ celebrations by garlanding the statue of former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan here on Monday, Mr. Narayanaswamy explained to the students on how Dr. Radhakrishnan had not only excelled as a teacher, but also evolved to handle multifarious roles to finally become the President of India.

Mr. Narayanaswamy recalled the State government’s efforts to provide quality infrastructure in government schools to take teaching on a par with corporate schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Vidya Kanuka are all meant to bring students closer to education,” he said, adding that English medium had been made compulsory even while promoting mother tongue.

Celebrations at SPMVV

At Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam(SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru attended an event organised by the teachers’ association, where she spoke on the need for teachers to reinvent themselves to become a source of inspiration to students.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prof. Jamuna called upon teachers to be ‘future-ready’ in view of the new skills expected from the fraternity.

The association’s vice president, N. Rajani, offered ₹5 lakh for installing a statue of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
teachers

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app