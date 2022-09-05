Look beyond teaching, become role models for students, A.P. Dy. CM tells teachers

Narayanaswamy lists schemes launched by govt. that brought children closer to education

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy offering floral tributes to the portrait of former President of India S. Radhakrishnan, marking the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has appealed to the teaching fraternity to look beyond teaching and become a ‘role model’ by making a lasting impression on students.

Addressing the ‘Teachers’ Day’ celebrations by garlanding the statue of former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan here on Monday, Mr. Narayanaswamy explained to the students on how Dr. Radhakrishnan had not only excelled as a teacher, but also evolved to handle multifarious roles to finally become the President of India.

Mr. Narayanaswamy recalled the State government’s efforts to provide quality infrastructure in government schools to take teaching on a par with corporate schools.

“Schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Vidya Kanuka are all meant to bring students closer to education,” he said, adding that English medium had been made compulsory even while promoting mother tongue.

Celebrations at SPMVV

At Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam(SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru attended an event organised by the teachers’ association, where she spoke on the need for teachers to reinvent themselves to become a source of inspiration to students.

Prof. Jamuna called upon teachers to be ‘future-ready’ in view of the new skills expected from the fraternity.

The association’s vice president, N. Rajani, offered ₹5 lakh for installing a statue of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the campus.