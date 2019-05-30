Look beyond ‘Navaratnalu’: Raghavulu

Dubbing the much-talked about ‘Navaratnalu’ as only a welfare facet, the CPI(M) has urged Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to spell out his government’s development perspective.

Addressing the golden jubilee of the party’s trade union wing CITU here on Wednesday, party Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu spoke on ‘New governments – challenges’, wherein he congratulated the YSRCP for getting a huge mandate and hailed the ‘Navaratnalu’ as a pro-poor initiative. However, he felt the YSRCP should look beyond the welfare measures and announce a long-term perspective on the development front, which was “clearly missing.”

The TDP government did have some development plan, but it was distorted. The new government too should have a plan, he remarked.

He advised the government on the need to restore democratic norms, which he alleged were “trampled upon” by the previous TDP government. The outgoing regime did not involve the Opposition, did not tolerate dissent and even brushed aside people’s opinion. The YSRCP, as the Opposition party, was also a victim then, when they alleged that the Assembly was not run properly. Now, the YSRCP should not follow this pattern, he said. He wanted the government to re-prioritise the irrigation projects and take measures to develop backward districts.

