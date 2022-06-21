Andhra Pradesh: Look beyond engineering and medicine, students told

The Hindu Future India Club holds session on Career Opportunities

Dean, PG Studies, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, Rajesh. C. Jampala, addresses an awareness session on “Careers in Arts and Sciences after Class 10,” conducted by The Hindu in association with Dr. KLP Public School in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Engineering or Medicine! What courses to pursue after Class 10? This is the dilemma being faced by many students and their parents, many of them caught in the wrap of professional courses in either engineering or medicine stream unwilling to let children pursue any other course.

The world is changing and the demand for courses in Arts, Economics, Commerce, Social Work and Law is rising.

Students of Dr. KLP Public School were provided a detailed view of various exciting courses in Arts and Sciences by speakers at a session, ”Careers in Arts and Sciences after Class 10”, organised by The Hindu- Future India Club, held at Dr. KLP Public School here on Tuesday.

Correspondent of the school and senior paediatrician K. Krishna Prasad said that students had the ability to pursue a career of their choice and added that they should not be pushed into doing a course not to their liking. He recounted many examples of students from this school pursuing different passions and becoming successful.

Dean, PG Studies, P.B Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, Rajesh. C, Jampala, said that students who had completed graduation were in great demand as the companies wanted to recruit fresh graduates and train them.

While engineering and medicine subjects were still important and offer plenty of scope for research, courses in Arts like Sociology, Public Administration, Political Sciences, Literature, Mass Communication and Journalism , offered good career opportunities, he said.

“Job aspirants are tested for their emotional quotient and not just intelligent quotient and its important for students to develop emotional quotient since early age,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Director of Focus IAS Academy Koteswara Rao said that newspapers like The Hindu helped one to build a contextual understanding of the society and asked the students to read The Hindu and all the supplements.