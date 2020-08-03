Long wait for promotion for Finance Dept. staffers

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2020 23:51 IST

They allege injustice after several seniors were reportedly superseded by a junior

It is a long wait for the employees working in the Finance Department at Secretariat. They would have completed two years of service as deputy secretary had the promotion rules were implemented properly. The 'higher-ups have reportedly thrown the orders to winds' causing 'great injustice' to the eligible employees.

According to information, three out of four deputy secretary posts are lying vacant in the Finance Department. The government has to fill up three deputy secretary and two additional secretary posts. The government has been following the rules regarding promotions in all other departments except the Finance Department. As many as 15 employees would get promotions if the problem was solved, sources say.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to decide seniority by allotting the roster points as per the laid down procedures. But, there is an Inordinate delay. The employees, who got promotions as assistant secretary and section officers are waiting for the orders to be implemented. The higher-ups, who worked in the Finance Department, have set aside the seniors to give promotion to a junior employee, who was on the verge of retirement. It is the root cause of the problem, says an employee, who did not want to be quoted.

The eligible employees brought the issue to the notice of N. Chandrababu Naidu when he was the Chief Minister. His instructions too were ‘conveniently ignored’. Since then, they have been running from pillar to post with a hope that their plea would be addressed.

Jagan’s directive

They met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy soon after he assumed the office to pour out their woes. The Chief Minister sought the clarifications and suggestions through ‘e File No 914711’ from the General Admission Department (GAD) and Chief Secretary.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister directed Principal Secretary (Finance) on August 16, 2019 to prepare the seniority list. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and the Chief Secretary also issued ‘lucid instructions’ as there is a delay in the implementation of the Chief Minister’s orders.

“Our plight is not addressed properly. The previous government and present government instructions are not followed by the higher-ups,” says another employee.