Long wait ends for 109 DSC candidates of 2008 batch

It was a celebration time for 109 DSC candidates of 2008 batch as their 13-year-long wait ended after they got appointed as Secondary Grade Teachers during counselling on Saturday.

Though 250 candidates had qualified, only 125 of them turned up for counselling held by Prakasam District Education Officer V.S.Subba Rao at the DRRMH school grounds.

Some of the candidates expressed dissatisfaction over the choice of school to which they were allotted. Though there were vacancies in State-run schools in and around Ongole, many of the candidates were selected for schools at far-away places in western parts of the district, they lamented.

Fulfilling one of the major poll promises made in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2019, the YSR Congress Party government cleared the decks for appointment of 2,193 2008 DSC candidates in the State after facilitating resolution of a pending court case.

The successful candidates, led by Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association district chairman Vinukonda Raja Rao, thanked Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking steps to resolve the issue.