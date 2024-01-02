Long queues of vehicles seen at fuel stations amid truckers’ strike

January 02, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

While parts of the country witnessed heavy traffic jams, long queues at fuel stations caused anxiety among the people in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

However, towards the end of the day, a few petrol bunks saw people queuing up for fuel after they learnt about the possible crisis on account of the truckers’ strike.

The protests in some parts of the country were triggered by the provisions under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which states that a driver who causes a serious road accident through negligent driving and flees without reporting the incident will face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of ₹7 lakh.

The stir by drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases sparked panic. “It is true that petrol bunks in some places ran dry with people thronging the fuel stations to fill their fuel tanks. But in Andhra Pradesh, we do not have any cause for worry as there is adequate stock of fuel,” said M. Narayana Prasad, proprietor of the Narayana Prasad petrol bunk in Autonagar.

Referring to the queues at a few bunks, he attributed it to the panic caused by news of fuel shortage in surrounding regions, including the neighbouring Telangana.

Responding to the panic gradually spreading in parts of the State, Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association General Secretary Y.V. Eeswara Rao said truckers need not worry as the Centre had agreed to keep its decision on the issue on hold after talks with the representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress.