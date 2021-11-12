Lone tusker creates panic at villages in Palamaner

CHITTOOR

12 November 2021 22:31 IST

It has been raiding crops and attacking people

A lone elephant, which is believed to be in “musth” (a periodical condition influencing the reproductive hormones among bulls) has become a cause of tension among half a dozen villages abutting Koundiya wildlife sanctuary in Palamaner.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor West) S. Ravi Shankar said the tusker, which got separated from its herd, was on the prowl in the forest fringe areas, raiding crops and showing violent behaviour towards villagers, for a fortnight. The animal on Thursday night raided a paddy field and chased the farmers when they tried to drive it away. Some youth at Gobbila Kotur village burst crackers to scare the animal away, but in vain. Elephant trackers and watchers rushed to the fields and diverted the tusker towards a forest enclosure. Despite repeated attempts to drive the animal back into the thickets, the elephant continued to emerge into the fields, taking temporary shelter among stockades. During the last week, seven villagers had a lucky escape when the elephant charged at them.

A couple of days ago, a herd of elephants had ravaged paddy fields and trampled chilli and tomato plantations in Pengarakunta, Berupalle, Chinnakunta, and Krishnapuram villages.

The DFO said the residents had been warned to be cautious with the lone elephant as its presence was always considered threatening to human habitations. “There is a steady increase in the population of wild elephants in the Koundinya sanctuary. At present, about 70 elephants are on the move. We have submitted proposals to the government for funds to carry out the necessary works such as advanced solar fencing. We are trying our best to address the problem on priority,” Mr. Ravi Shankar said.