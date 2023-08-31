HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lone elephant which killed three villagers captured near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

August 31, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
The two kumkis leading the captured wild elephant near Chittoor on Thursday.

The two kumkis leading the captured wild elephant near Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

“Operation Gaja” was a success with the forest officials capturing the wild lone elephant on Thursday evening, within a few hours after deploying the two kumkis (trained elephants) from Kuppam.

The lone elephant, a male in its 20s, reportedly trampled to death three villagers on Wednesday, including two at Ramapuram village near Chittoor, and another at a bordering village in Tamil Nadu. The loner also killed two cattle, and critically injured two other villagers.

With directions from the higher authorities after consulting with the Central forest and environmental agencies, the Chittoor division forest officials drew up an action plan, thus deploying the two trained elephants, Vinayak and Jayanth, from Naniyala forest camp near Kuppam.

The two elephants arrived in the morning and the operation commenced at a sugarcane field around noon. Within four hours, the kumkis overpowered the frenzied wild bull and a veterinarian shot a tranquiliser at it, bringing the elephant to the ground in a few minutes.

The captured elephant, which was brought back to consciousness, was kept under surveillance by the forest officials. A senior forest officer said that the lone elephant would be released back into the forest of Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.