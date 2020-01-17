Lone elephant goes on a rampage near Chittoor

A lone elephant, which strayed away from a herd of 15 jumbos from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu forests, kept trampling standing crops of paddy and groundnut at Dalavaipalle village of Yadamarri mandal, 15 km from here, on Friday morning. This has lead to panic among the farmers.

One youth injured

According to information, a huge male jumbo was spotted emerging from the fog at dawn today from the thickets and entering the fields. A big gathering of farmers and youth made an effort to drive it back into the thickets. But the elephant began charging at the crowds leading to a big commotion. Some youth armed with sticks went after the pachyderm, which took a turn and raced at them. In the melee, one youth fell down and was injured. However, the youth limped to his motorbike and fled the scene, thus saving himself. Later, the jumbo retreated into the thickets.

Forest officials from Chittoor and Palamaner rushed to the spot, and are overseeing the operation to track the elephant and drive it back into its habitat.