Lone death in State reported from Guntur district

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2020 23:54 IST

Five districts together have 70% of the total caseload

The State witnessed one new death and 458 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

For the first time in over six months, the State witnessed the lowest single-day toll. The lone death was reported in Guntur district. The death rate, however, remained at 0.81% as the overall toll reached 7,070 while the tally increased to 8,77,806.

Recovery rate

Meanwhile, 534 patients recovered during the period, taking the recovery rate to 98.70% and the number of recoveries to 8,66,359. In all, 4,377 patients were undergoing treatment as of Friday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

During the past one day, 69,062 samples were tested, which was the highest in nearly one month. The positivity rate of the tests was 0.66%, which was the lowest in several months. The overall positivity rate of 1.11 crore samples tested stood at 7.88%.

All the districts reported less than 100 new cases, and Chittoor topped among them with 98 new infections. It was followed by Krishna (78), East Godavari (54), Guntur (41), West Godavari (35), Anantapur (29), Visakhpatnam (28), Nellore (26), Vizianagaram (19), Kadapa (18), Kurnool (13), Srikakulam (13) and Prakasam (6).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,220), West Godavari (93,609), Chittoor (85,294), Guntur (74,166), Anantapur (67,108), Nellore (61,895), Prakasam (61,867), Kurnool (60,457), Visakhapatnam (58,778), Kadapa (54,751), Krishna (47,012), Srikakulam (45,809) and Vizianagaram (40,945).

With the least recovery rate and highest death rate, Krishna continues to have most of the State’s active cases at 801. Five districts – Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, East Godavari and Chittoor – have 2,974 active cases, which is 70% of the total caseload.