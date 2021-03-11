Lone COVID death in A.P. reported in Chittoor

Only 0.25% of the 48,793 samples tested in the State in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning were tested positive.

VIJAYAWADA

11 March 2021 01:48 IST

120 new infections confirmed in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh witnessed one more coronavirus death and 120 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The spike in the infections has been on an average of 107 cases per day in the past couple of weeks. The lone death was reported in Chittoor district.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 7,177 and 8,91,004 respectively. The number of active cases increased to 1,064 and 93 patients recovered in the past day. The total number of recoveries and recovery rate stood at 8,82,763 and 99.08% respectively.

In the past day, 48,793 samples were tested, of which 0.25% were confirmed positive. The overall positivity rate of 1.435 crore samples tested so far was put at 6.21%.

Meanwhile, Chittoor reported 35 new cases, the highest single-day tally among the district. It was followed by Krishna (25), and Visakhapatnam (17) which were witnessing a spike in infections.

Kadapa district reported 10 infections, while Nellore reported nine, Guntur six, East Godavari reported five. Anantapur district saw four cases while Srikakulam reported three. Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported two new cases each. West Godavari reported no new infections.

District tallies

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,531), West Godavari (94,366), Chittoor (87,795), Guntur (75,818), Anantapur (67,823), Nellore (62,522), Prakasam (62,222), Kurnool (60,935), Visakhapatnam (60,159), Kadapa (55,438), Krishna (49,056), Srikakulam (46,272) and Vizianagaram (41,172).