Lone COVID-19 death reported from Krishna

A health technician collecting a sample from a woman for the COVID-19 test in Vijayawada on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2021 23:08 IST

183 infections reported in the past day; all districts report 30 or fewer new cases

The State reported only one death and 183 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

Krishna district reported the lone death in the State for the third consecutive day. In other words, the three COVID-19 deaths reported in the State in the past three days were from Krishna district, whose death rate continues to be highest among the districts at 1.20%.

Recovery rate

The State’s cumulative toll and tally reached 14,431 and 20,72, 014 respectively. The number of recoveries increased to 20,55,389 as 163 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 99.20%, while the number of active cases slightly increased to 2,194. During the past two days, daily recoveries were less than new infection cases.

The test positivity rate of the 30,863 samples tested in the past day was 0.59% and that of the total 3.028 crore samples tested was 6.84%.

Guntur reported 30 infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (27), Chittoor (25), Srikakulam (21), Visakhapatnam (17), Nellore (15), East Godavari (13), West Godavari (12), Prakasam (7), Kadapa (6), Anantapur (5), Kurnool (4) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,583), Chittoor (2,47,880), West Godavari (1,79,536), Guntur (1,78,760), Visakhapatnam (1,58,324), Anantapur (1,57,995), Nellore (1,46,806), Prakasam (1,38,678), Kurnool (1,24,191), Srikakulam (1,23,374), Krishna (1,20,104), Kadapa (1,15,840) and Vizianagaram (83,048).