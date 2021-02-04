Lone COVID-19 death reported from Vizag

95 fresh cases surface in State in past one day

Andhra Pradesh reported one more COVID death and 95 new infections in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. For the second time this month less than 100 cases per day were reported.

The tally increased to 8,88,099 and the toll reached 7,157 with a recovery rate of 99.06% and a death rate of 0.81%. The total recoveries stand at 8,79,780. In the past day, 129 patients recovered leaving 1,162 others under treatment across the State.

The daily positivity rate of the 25,445 samples tested was 0.37% and the overall positivity rate of 1.32 crore samples was 6.72%. Visakhapatnam reported the lone death in the State in the past day.

The district reported 10 deaths in the past month since January 4 and was next to Krishna which witnessed 12 deaths. During the same period, Vizianagaram and East Godavari reported no deaths.

Highest single-day tally

Krishna has again reported the highest single-day tally among the districts with 17 new infections in the past day.

It was followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam which reported 16 new cases each. The new cases in other districts were Chittoor, nine, East Godavari and Nellore (seven each), Srikakulam (six), Anantapur (five), Kurnool and West Godavari (four each), Vizianagaram (one), and Prakasam reported no new cases.

The district-wise tallies were: East Godavari (1,24,288), West Godavari (94,245), Chittoor (87,065), Guntur (75,535), Anantapur (67,656), Nellore (62,342), Prakasam (62,175), Kurnool (60,825), Visakhapatnam (59,816), Kadapa (55,273), Krishna (48,712), Srikakulam (46,134) and Vizianagaram (41,138).