Lone COVID-19 death in A.P. reported from Kurnool

147 new cases in 24 hours take cumulative tally to 8,92,008

The State reported one more coronavirus death and 147 new infections in 24 hours, ending Monday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 8,92,008 and the toll to 7,185.

The lone death was reported in Kurnool district while the total death rate was put at 0.81%. With 103 patients being recovered in the past day, the active cases reached 1,443. The single-day tally and active cases has been on the rise for the past three weeks.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,83,380 and the recovery rate came down to 99.03%. The daily positivity rate of the 22,604 samples tested in the past day was was put at 0.65%, the highest in the recent past. The overall positivity rate stood at 6.13% for the 1.456 crore samples tested thus far.

With 35 new infections in the past day, Chittoor continued to report the highest single-day tally among the districts.

East Godavari, which has witnessed a surge in infection of late, reported 31 new case. Guntur and Srikakulam districts reported 21 and 10 new infections repectively, followed by Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna and Nellore (9 each), Visakhapatnam (7), Kurnool (4). Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts reported one case each.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,677), West Godavari (94,383), Chittoor (88,105), Guntur (75,932), Anantapur (67,866), Nellore (62,545), Prakasam (62,253), Kurnool (60,965), Visakhapatnam (60,257), Kadapa (55,476), Krishna (49,161), Srikakulam (46,310) and Vizianagaram (41,183).