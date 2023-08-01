ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ to enter Palnadu district on Tuesday

August 01, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

The ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh will enter the Palnadu district through Vinukonda Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Vinukonda TDP in-charge G.V. Anjaneyulu said that Mr. Lokesh will hit the 2,300-km mark in his padayatra while walking through Vinukonda constituency. “Mr. Lokesh is going to announce one more poll promise, in keeping with his practice of announcing a poll promise every 100 km in his padayatra after crossing the 2,000 km-mark. Each and every poll promise will be delivered once the TDP comes to power,” he said.

Mr. Anjaneyulu said that the padayatra is scheduled for five days in Vinukonda Assembly constituency, after which it will cover Macherla, Gurazala, Sattenapalli and Pedakurapadu Assembly constituencies in Palnadu district and then enter Guntur district.

Along with Mr. Anjaneyulu, former Ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Ananda Babu, former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar and senior leaders from the party reviewed the arrangements made for the Yuva Galam padayatra in the district.

