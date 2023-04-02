Lokesh’s ‘selfie challenge’ strikes a chord with public

April 02, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The daily ‘Selfie Challenge’ campaign of Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh launched as part of his Yuva Galam walkathon which has been going on for the past 58 days in the undivided Chittoor and Anantapur districts has struck a chord with the public.

The YSR Congress Party’s failures which he has been highlighting throughout the campaign have become topics of discussion among people in those areas.

At Kadiri Anna canteen

While receiving a tremendous public response for the issues he had been raising, what hit the bull’s eye was the selfie he took in front of an Anna Canteen in Kadiri, which remained closed for the past four years. A few TDP sympathisers have been distributing food to the needy poor at the canteen.

Mr. Lokesh told The Hindu that the everyday ritual of taking selfies with at least 2,000 people was giving him the satisfaction of creating the “right ground connect” and that he could see the urge among the majority of the youth in any particular region to meet him and interact on the issues they were facing.

He has been taking selfies with sand-laden tippers, which were heading towards Bengaluru on NH-44, and alleged that the YSRCP leaders had been minting money through the illegal sale of sand.

What is creating waves in the region is not the selfies he takes with the thousands of enthusiasts but the renewal of the discussion on the topics he has been highlighting through the ‘Selfie Challenge’.

Their most effective selfie has been the one he took in front of the “re-coloured” and un-handed over “finished” TIDCO houses in Dharmavaram 28th ward among the beneficiaries waiting to get them for the past four years.

While a job calendar has been a promise of the YSRCP government, it could not bring any new company or provide new jobs, he emphasised while taking a selfie with KIA India and its ancillary industries in the background. “These were brought during the TDP regime, and what did you bring?” Mr. Lokesh asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Most controversial selfie

However, the most controversial selfie has been the one in front of the private guest house constructed by Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy on the banks of the Dharmavaram Tank. While Mr. Lokesh alleged that the sitting MLA had grabbed a big piece of land in the constituency, the YSRCP leaders and workers strongly opposed the allegations.

At Dharmavaram, some police drones were flying over Mr. Lokesh, to which the TDP leader, in a humorous way, said, “Mr. Jagan, if you wish to see me in the padayatra, you need not deploy drones; we can provide you a YouTube link.” He took a selfie with the drone, posted it on social media, and spoke about it in a public meeting.