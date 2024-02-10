Lokesh’s ‘Samara Sankharavam’ will strength TDP base further, say party leaders in Srikakulam

February 10, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM

TDP’s national general secretary N. Lokesh’s ‘Samara Sankharavam’ will strengthen the party further and expose the failures of the YSRCP government, says party Srikakulam parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar.

Addressing the media in Srikakulam on February 10 (Saturday), Mr. Ravikumar said Mr. Lokesh would address public meetings at Ichhapuram, Palasa and Tekkali on February 11.

“Youngsters are eagerly waiting to listen to Mr. Lokesh. The party’s promise of creating 20 lakh jobs has raised the hopes of the unemployed youth. The Sankharavam meetings will dent the YSRCP support base further,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP’s Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna and Vizianagaram in-charge Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju said that public meetings would be organised in all the Assembly constituencies of the unified district from February 14 to 16.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the ruling YSRCP leaders lost their hopes of winning the ensuing elections with the successful tours of both TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh.

Party leaders K. Bangarraju, P. Lakshmiprasad, and Kandi Muralimohan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.