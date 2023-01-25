ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh’s padayatra will not have any impact: Minister

January 25, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - ANANTAPUR

We are not unnerved by the padayatra as we have full support from people, says K.V. Ushashri Charan

Ramesh Susarla

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Ushashri Charan riding a two-wheeler at the valedictory function of National Road Road Safety Week celebrations in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The impact of the Yuva Galam Padayatra to be taken up by Nara Lokesh in Kuppam on January 27 will not be much, said Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushashri Charan on Tuesday.

The Minister said the YSRC party is not unnerved by the TDP leader’s padayatra as it has no qualms about people’s support for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the Road Safety Week in Anantapur on Tuesday after visiting a few houses as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, Ms. Ushasri Charan said she got positive response from women, who were the beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

Ms. Ushasri Charan rode a two-wheeler with a helmet as part of the National Road Safety Week celebrations to drive home a point about the importance of wearing helmet.

The Minister, along with Joint Collector Kethan Garg and Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad, gave away prizes to students who had won essay and painting competitions being held for the past one week.

CONNECT WITH US