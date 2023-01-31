ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh’s padayatra not gaining much traction, says Anantapur MLA

January 31, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantha Venkatarami Reddy says it is illusion if TDP thinks it can come to power by organising a padaytra

Ramesh Susarla
Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy inspecting the RoB works at Tower Clock in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said the padayatra undertaken by Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh was not getting good response from the people. 

“Just by organising a padayatra, if Mr. Lokesh and TDP leaders think that they can come to power in the 2024 Assembly elections, it is an illusion. People of the State trust Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and support the YSR Congress Party,” he said. 

After the YSRCP came to power, development works valued at ₹24 crore were taken up in Rudrampet panchayat alone in the constituency, he said.

Reacting to the report published in The Hindu on the delays halting the progress of work on the National Highway connectivity road passing through the city, the MLA said the work on the project was progressing faster than expected. He said work on the approach of bridge on both sides would be completed soon and that vehicular traffic would be allowed by March. The placing of girders on the railway portion would be taken up from February 13, he said.

He sought the cooperation of the traders where land acquisition was supposed to take place. “Compensation amount would be paid at the earliest as per the rules,” he assured them. 

