Lokesh’s padayatra in Nellore district galvanises TDP for the 2024 electoral battle

July 13, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NELLORE

The month-long Yuva Galam padayatra of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh in the politically-vibrant Nellore district has given the much-needed impetus for the opposition party to face the 2024 electoral battle with confidence.

The TDP had lost all the 10 Assembly seats in Simhapuri (as Nellore is also called) and all the wards in Nellore city to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

However, the ruling party is now in an unenvious position with three of its legislators parting ways and backing the opposition TDP during the walkathon, and announcing to switch loyalties ahead of the general elections in the State.

Rapport with people

The TDP is now fully rejuvenated with the padayatra helping Mr. Lokesh build rapport with different sections of people, including youth, farmers and workers, by patiently listening to their grievances and promising to redress them when the TDP assumes power. He is also highlighting the seven-point election manifesto released by the party, which promises several sops for women such as monthly allowance of ₹1,500.

It is the YSRCP suspended MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Mekapati Chandrasekara Reddy who have taken the lead in taking care of the arrangements for the walkathon in the key Assembly constituencies of Atmakur, Venkatagiri, Nellore Rural and Udayagiri, in coordination with the TDP incharges.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh achieved a milestone by covering half of the planned distance of 2,000 km in little over 150 days since he began the padayatra from Kuppam, represented by his father and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Chittoor district.

Corruption

The rebel MLAs exposing the style of functioning of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has come as a big boost for the opposition party.

The TDP too, on its part, has exposed the “commissions and omissions” of the YSRCP government. It has also come out with a “charge-sheet” against the “corrupt ruling party MLAs, including former Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav.”

Delicate task

The padayatra has also turned out to be an opportunity to test the organisational abilities of the party in-charges aspiring for a ticket during the elections, according to sources close to the youth leader.

However, the entry of many YSRCP leaders into the party ahead of the elections may prove to be counter-productive, as the party may find it difficult to persuade the loyalists, who have been nurturing the party during tough times, to fall in line.

“The party ticket will be decided only after a detailed survey to assess the winnability of shortlisted candidates,” the sources explain, adding that Mr. Lokesh is keen on the party giving maximum number of seats to the youth so that the average age of the future MLAs is less than 50 years.

