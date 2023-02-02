Lokesh’s campaign vehicle seized, later released amid tension in Palamaner

February 02, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Mild tension prevailed at Palamaner on Thursday after the police seized the campaign vehicle (prachara ratham) of Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. The vehicle was later released, but not before an argument between the party activists and the authorities.

Mr. Lokesh, who was on the seventh day of his Yuva Galam walkathon, reached Palamaner to a huge welcome by the local TDP cadres. In the afternoon, Mr. Lokesh got on to the top of the campaign vehicle and addressed the cadres and general public. The moment he concluded his speech and alighted from the vehicle, a police team reached him objecting to the use of a sound system. In a few minutes, the police drove away the vehicle to the area police station.

Angered at the sudden development, Mr. Lokesh staged a dharna on the busy Bengaluru NH, while the party cadres raised slogans against the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Sometime later, the police released the vehicle from their possession, which joined Mr. Lokesh’s convoy. However, the Palamaner police served notices on senior TDP leaders, including former Minister N. Amarnatha Reddy, on charges of violating the norms mentioned in the permission for holding a public meeting.

A press release from the police said that the organisers of Yuva Galam had conducted the public meeting in the vicinity of RTC bus stand, which led to a huge traffic jam and inconvenience to the public between 1.30 p.m. and 2.15 p.m.

Earlier, during the public address, Mr. Lokesh alleged that one by one, industries were moving away from the State fearing corruption and extortion by the YSRCP leaders.

During the event, a delegation of advocates met Mr. Lokesh with a plea for setting up a junior civil judge court in Palamaner. Mr. Lokesh said that as and when the TDP came to power, their appeal would be honoured. He said that the problems faced by the MSMEs would be solved on a priority basis. The TDP leader promised to address the problems of the tomato farmers in the region.