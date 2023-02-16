Lokesh warns police of dire consequences for obstructing ‘Yuvagalam’

February 16, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Peeved at the police department for allegedly creating trouble “deliberately” for his Statewide ‘Yuvagalam Padayatra’, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has extended a serious warning to the officials of having to face serious consequences after the party returned to power.

Addressing residents of KVB Puram mandal headquarters town in Satyavedu constituency on the 21st day of his ‘Yuvagalam’ on Thursday, Mr. Lokesh said the officials deliberately putting spokes in his padayatra would have to pay a ‘very heavy price’ in future. He asserted that the days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were numbered, indicating that the police personnel would have to fend for themselves in future.

He explained to the public that the police officials had seized his sound vehicle and even grabbed his microphone without any provocation. “I am not bothered at these developments, since I am fighting for the people who are facing difficulties at the hands of the government,” he said. He insisted that the police were acting in a biased manner ‘under instructions from the Tadepalli palace’, referring to the Chief Minister’s residence. “Once the incumbent government is thrown out, even the DGP will be helpless,” he warned.

At an interactive session with horticultural farmers in Rajula Kandriga village, Mr. Lokesh referred to the Chandrababu Naidu regime when horticulture, aquaculture and dairy flourished in the district and also recalled the waiver of farm loans to the tune of ₹50,000 each, benefitting 80% of farmers. “By stopping farm loans and subsidies, the present government has taken Andhra Pradesh to the third position in the country in terms of farmer suicides,” he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh said that the voters had defeated themselves, and not the TDP, by giving a chance to the YSRCP in 2019.