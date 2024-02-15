GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokesh warns of action against ‘errant officials’ after TDP-JSP alliance comes to power in A.P.

A judicial inquiry will be ordered into the officials’ alleged misuse of power, the TDP leader says; North Andhra region has suffered neglect under YSRCP rule, he alleges

February 15, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh at the ‘Sankharavam’ public meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

Errant officials will be sent to jail after a thorough judicial inquiry into their alleged misuse of power once the TDP-JSP alliance comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has warned.

“Details of all errant officials are being noted in the Red Book,” Mr. Lokesh said while addressing the ‘Sankharavam’ public meeting organised the Rajam-Palakonda Road on February 15.

Lambasting the YSRCP government for “misusing the administration,” Mr. Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to develop the State in general and North Andhra region in particular even as people were facing untold miseries in the absence of economic activity.

“The North Andhra region is in the grip of the ruling YSRCP leaders such as Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Y.V. Subba Reddy and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy,” he said, and vowed to usher in development of the region upon coming to power in State.

TDP’s in-charge for Rajam Kondru Murali Mohan thanked Mr. Lokesh for promising the construction of a four-lane road from Vizianagaram to Palakonda via Rajam, Outer Ring Road and underground drainage system for Rajam.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) State secretary P. Chandramohan was among others present.

Later, Mr. Lokesh addressed another ‘Sankharavam’ meeting at Cheepurupalli, where he targeted Mr. Satyanarayana, who is also the MLA of the constituency.

TDP district president and Cheepurupalli in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna said that the YSRCP would be defeated in all the Assembly constituencies in the district as it failed to win the hearts of the people.

