Lokesh wants ‘new job calendar’ to fill 2.30 lakh vacant posts

‘The number of jobs advertised is only 0.47 % of the vacant posts’

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must release a new job calendar with provisions to fill 2.30 lakh posts as promised by him during his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 Assembly elections.

Mr. Lokesh wrote a letter to the Chief minister on Monday, urging him to increase the vacancies in the Group- I and II posts to 2,000 to meet the aspirations of the youth. The TDP leader further said that the number of jobs advertised in the calendar was only 0.47 % of the actual posts lying vacant in various government offices.

Mega DSC exam

“There is a need to fill 6,500 plus posts in the Police Department including the vacant constable posts. The new job calendar should announce a mega DSC examination to fill up 25,000 teachers’ posts. The Chief Minister should also take the necessary steps to fill up 20,000 plus vacancies in the engineering and library departments,” said Mr. Lokesh.

“The job calendar shows zero jobs in the Electricity Department even as nearly 20,000 posts are lying vacant,” Mr. Lokesh pointed out, adding that it brings to question the future of lakhs of engineering and science graduates preparing for AE (Assistant Engineer) posts for several years now.

“Only 36 posts have been mentioned in the Group I and II categories when there are thousands of vacancies,” he added.