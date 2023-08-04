HamberMenu
Lokesh vows to hold those making graft charges against him accountable 

Jagan bent on sending me and Chandrababu Naidu to jail even for a day on one concocted charge or the other, he alleges

August 04, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday made it clear that he would not spare those who unleashed the malicious propaganda against him and insisted that none of the hundreds of allegations made against him by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had been proved so far. 

He was addressing media persons at Mangalagiri after recording his statement in a local court in the defamation cases which he filed against AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) former chairman Ajay Reddy and a vernacular  media house for accusing him of playing the key role in a scam related to APSSDC when he was the Minister for IT and Communications.

‘’Mr Ajay Reddy said I was involved in the scam and the media house published false reports that the Enforcement Directorate is after me for those irregularities which never happened,” he observed. 

Mr. Lokesh said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was bent on sending him and his father Chandrababu Naidu to jail even for a day on one concocted charge or the other after successfully sidelining his (CM’s) mother and sister and shattering the political aspirations of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. 

He claimed to have never resorted to any kind of corruption like Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and maintained that the CM cheated all sections of people through his words and deeds which seldom matched. 

The government sought to have houses built for the EWS on lands in R-5 zone in Amaravati which are entangled in court cases as it was least bothered about the consequences, Mr. Lokesh added.

