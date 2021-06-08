Lokesh vows legal fight for cancellation of exams

VIJAYAWADA

‘The govt. is not considering the risk associated with it’

Taking strong exception to the State government’s move to conduct the SSC and Intermediate examinations in August, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and MLC N. Lokesh on Tuesday said that he would not hesitate to wage a legal struggle against it.

“The government is not considering the risk associated with conducting the examinations amid coronavirus pandemic,” he said while taking part in a virtual discussion on ‘Examinations during coronavirus pandemic and stress on students’.

Mr. Lokesh pointed out that more than 560 teachers had died of COVID infection and the pandemic had claimed 11,552 lives in the State till date. “The CBSE and the ICSE have cancelled the Intermediate examinations. More than 14 States have followed the suit and the students there have started preparing for the JEE and NEET entrance tests. But, the Andhra Pradesh government, with its adamant decisions, is creating confusion among the students,” he said.

More than 5 lakh students have supported the demand for cancellation of the examinations in an online drive. This agitation has been going on for more than two months, he said.