Lokesh trying to politicise every issue: Muttamsetti

‘The TDP leader is using engineering students’ murder case for political gain’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh should not politicise every issue as it some times leads to bad taste.

Referring to the TDP leader’s comments during his visit to the house of enginering student Nallapu Ramya who was murdered in Guntur, the Minister alleged that Mr. Lokeshwas using the grief of the victim’s family for political mileage. “Mr. Lokesh is trying to settle political scores at a time when the family of the victim is grieving. This is in bad taste,” he said.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Lokesh and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu were criticising every move of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Staff reporter from Guntur adds: MLA Merugu Nagarjuna told the media that the Opposition was accusing the government ‘blindly’,which is nothing but politicising an unfortunate incident. “The TDP leaders carried the party flags to the Guntur GGH and delayed the shifting of the victim’s body for Mr. Lokesh’s visit. Mr. Lokesh put up a drama ,” he alleged.