February 08, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on Thursday launched the ‘Sankharavam’campaign, which will be spearheaded by the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, starting from February 11 at Ichchapuram, where his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra ended last year.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Atchannaidu said the Yuva Galamwas a grand success and Mr. Lokesh would reach out to the masses to once again throw light on the ‘atrocities of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress Party’.

Mr. Lokesh would now cover 120 constituencies not toured by him in his 3,132-km Yuva Galam Padayatra, in about 50 days, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

The focus would be on the party’s ‘Super Six’ schemes and what else the party planned to do in the event of it coming to power. The objective of Sankharavam was to take the party closer to people by unravelling the truth about the YSRCP rule, Mr. Atchannaidu added.