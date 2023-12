December 08, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - KAKINADA

KAKINADA

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will resume Yuva Galam padayatra from the Pithapuram Assembly segment in Kakinada district on December 9 (Saturday).

The padayatra was called off on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung. Mr. Lokesh will interact with fisherfolk and the families who have given their land for the Kakinada Special Economic Zone and Divis laboratories in the Tuni Assembly segment.

