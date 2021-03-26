Lokesh threatens stir against demolition of houses at Tadepalli

Accused Alla of conspiring to raze over 320 houses of the poor

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his MLAs had no right to demolish houses of the poor at Tadepalli in Mangalagiri segment of Guntur district.

He said when the ruling party had failed to get even a single house constructed for the needy in its 22-month-long rule, it had no right to demolish the existing houses.

Mr. Lokesh accused Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy of conspiring to demolish over 320 houses belonging to poor families in Ward no 2 of Tadepalli. The poor residents now lived in the fear of their homes getting demolished by the government, like the houses at Atmakur that were razed a few days ago.

The TDP leader said the residents had met him and poured out their woes. They had been living here in their homes constructed 45 years ago. In the run-up to the 2019 elections, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had threatened to get their houses demolished if they did not vote for him and now, he was bent on pulling down their dwellings, he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh assured his full support to the aggrieved residents and promised to stand by them. He dared the YSRCP MLA to touch even a single brick and said he would sit on a protest if the ruling party leader tried to go ahead with his “evil” plans.

He said the Chief Minister and his Ministers boasted of constructing lakhs of houses for the poor, but had failed to provide them even a single house till now.

He alleged that the YSRCP thrived and flourished on spreading lies and falsehoods. He said the conspiracy against the Amaravati Capital City was completely exposed before the people of the State and Mr. Jagan would have to pay heavily for ruining the capital city the foundations of which were raised on the sacrifices made by the farmers in the region.

He said the video evidence had foiled the game plan of the ruling party which tried to raise the bogey of “'assigned farmers’ lands”.