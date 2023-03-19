Lokesh terms TDP victory in MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh as a win of democracy

March 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh, who began his Yuva Galam padayatra in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday, described the victory of the TDP-backed candidates in the MLC graduates’ constituencies as the ‘victory of democracy over the psycho rule’.

The TDP leader received a grand welcome on Saturday (March 18) night when he arrived in the Kadiri Assembly constituency. He is scheduled to tour Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal districts as a part of his padayatra before he enters Kadapa district.

Women gathered in large numbers to submit representations to Mr. Lokesh as many TDP activists took sefies with him. Mr. Lokesh walked up to Thanakallu in Kadiri constituency. Many women complained to Mr. Lokesh at Kadhamanipalli that their pensions were discontinued after the YSRCP assumed the office.

Mr. Lokesh walked 14 km in Sri Sathya Sai district, completing 591 km of his Yuva Galam padayatra by Saturday evening. “The victory of TDP-backed candidates in the Rayalaseema east and west graduates’ constituencies is an indication of what is in store in the 2024 Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh held a meeting with the STs at Kokkinti Cross where the STs complained of lack of development.

The TDP leader also promised to solve the unemployment problem and fill up all backlog posts in the ST category.