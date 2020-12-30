Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh stages dharna at slain leader’s house at Proddatur

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh consoles the family of the slain leader, at Proddatur on Wednesday.  

Expressing anguish over the murder of party leader N. Subbaiah in broad daylight at Proddatur, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has pointed an accusing finger at YSRCP MLA R. Prasad Reddy, his brother-in-law Bangaru Reddy, and Municipal Commissioner Radha for the “vindictive act.”

Mr. Lokesh, who arrived at Proddatur to pay tributes to the slain leader on Wednesday, caught everyone by surprise by staging a dharna in front of the leader’s house demanding inclusion of the above names in the FIR.

Accompanied by, among others, former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and district party president R. Sreenivasa Reddy, Mr. Lokesh announced that they would not allow cremation of the body till justice was delivered.

Terming the murder an attack on the Backward Classes, he said the TDP leader was killed with a political motive.

Mr. Lokesh also referred to the alleged attack on the vehicles of TDP leaders at Thamballapalle in Chittoor district and the alleged attack by Tadipatri MLA K. Peddi Reddy on former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy’s house.

“These incidents prove that the State is returning to faction politics after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister,” he said.

On the YSRCP’s charge that the TDP was trying to politicise the issue, Mr. Lokesh questioned, “How should one construe the signature campaign in front of the mortal remains of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy?”

Though the police tried to persuade him, Mr. Lokesh refused to budge till the FIR was modified.

When reports last came in, as the situation appeared to go out of control, SP K.K.N. Anburajan reached Proddatur to tackle the situation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 11:54:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/lokesh-stages-dharna-at-slain-leaders-house-at-proddatur/article33457562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY